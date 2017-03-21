Dispute over LNOC elections

After the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) held its 16th elections on February 26 2017, LNOC is now being accused by sports associations of allowing anti-constitutional procedures to interfere with the elections.

And for this, a protest is being lodged by the Lesotho Amateur Athletics Association (LAAA), Lesotho Football Association(Lefa) and Lesotho Netball Association (LNA) running simultaneously with Federation of Dancesport Lesotho (Fedale). An arbitration hearing date has now been set for Sunday, March 26 2017.

On Saturday the arbitrator, Advocate Monaheng Rasekoai from Phoofolo and Associates had a meeting with representative from the associations and federations, together with their legal representatives to set the logistics of the dispute.

Talking to Informative Sport yesterday, LNA president Moipone Mashale said they were not happy with the LNOC nomination process that they described as “unconstitutional”.

Among the complaints lodged by the associations/federations is that the constitution made it clear that the nominees must be chosen by their respective associations or federations, something that the LNOC executive members did not do at first and it was not clear who elected the nominees to stand for last month’s election.

Mashale also said during after the elections some members from the executive committee appeared to have been nominated by some association/federation which did not endorse them.

Apart from that, Mashale said they had lodged a protest before the election, but their please were ignored. She said now that the arbitration is next month they is still a chance that some federations/associations can join their protest.

On the other hand, the LNOC Chief Executive Officer/general secretary, Morake Raleaka, said for them the procedures taken were constitutional and now everything was left in the hands of the arbitrator to judge on the matter. Raleaka also said they had received the complaints and they have accepted them.

He also mentioned that the disputes cannot affect the day-to-day functions of the newly elected committee until the ruling is out. He said the complaints can be taken further until all parties are fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, LNOC elections guideline No. 9 says should any nominee/national federation wish to contest the outcome of the elections, such contest shall be lodged by writing within three days of the annual general meeting (AGM) and the complaint shall clearly set the grounds for contesting the elections.

The elections were carried out by the Transformation Resource Centre as stated in the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) election guidelines No. 1 that the LNOC executive committee shall appoint an impartial body or any independent body as deemed fit to be responsible for the formation of the elections committee.