SADC calls for national dialogue

MASERU-Lesotho is to host an all stakeholder national dialogue before the June 3 2017 elections with representativesfrom all political parties and the civil society, as well as other stakeholders to map the way forward.

This comes after the Extra-ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held in Swaziland over the weekend, mandated the Goevrnment of Lesotho to hold the event as part of its recommendations.

The dialogue will be convened by SADC Facilitator to Lesotho, South Africa Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Oversight Committee. A communique released by SADC yesterday said the national dialogue has to be held in the country in order to build consensus and trust among all stakeholders before the elections and to discuss way forward in implementing the SADC recommendations.

The agenda on Lesotho was part of the extraordinary summit, held at Lozitha Royal Palace, in the Kingdom of Swaziland on Saturday, March 18 2017. As part of the SADC recommendations, Ramaphosa and the Oversight Committee were also instructed to closely monitor the political and security situation in the country along the prevailing political period.

Ramaphosa’ spokesperson, Ronie Mamoepa, yesterday confirmed that Ramaphosa’s office aware of the communique and will in due course convey the message to Lesotho and discuss issues pertaining the facilitator’s participation at the national dialogue.

SADC National Media Coordinator, Abeloang Ramakhula, also told the informative yesterday that his office had notified the Minister of Communications Serialong Qoo about the instructions from SADC and would give feedback in due course.

The SADC communique also reveals that heads of state and government had received and considered the reports of the Facilitator and the Chairperson of the Oversight Committee to the Kingdom of Lesotho. Ramaphosa was commended for his continued support in assisting Lesotho to achieve lasting peace and political stability, and the Oversight Committee for its diligence and professionalism.

While noting with concern the changed political dynamics that have necessitated the holding of snap elections, the summit urged the government to address the fundamental challenges in the country in order to bring about political stability.

The summit also endorsed the convening of a Double Troika Summit soon after the new Government is formed after the June 3 elections to engage the new government of Lesotho on the need to implement the decisions and the recommendations of the SADC Commission of Inquiry through a roadmap with clear timelines.

The SADC Oversight Committee was first deployed in Lesotho in November 2016 to serve as an early warning mechanism and lend assistance to the implementation of the constitutional, security and public sector reforms in the politically troubled country. The committee, led by (retired) Justice Frederick Werema from the United Republic of Tanzania, representing the Chairperson of the Organ, said will continue to monitor the political and security situation in the country.

The summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government and or their representatives: Swaziland: H.M. King Mswati III, South Africa: H.E. President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, Zimbabwe: H.E. President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Madagascar: H.E. President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, Namibia: H.E President Hage Geingob, Zambia: H.E. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, United Republic of Tanzania: H.E. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Dem. Rep. of Congo: H.E. Prime Minister, Samy Badibanga Ntita 2, Mozambique: The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, Lesotho: Hon. Deputy Prime Minister, Mothetjoa Metsing, Angola: Hon. General João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Minister of Defence, Botswana: Hon. Pelonomi Venson Moitoi, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Malawi: Hon. Francis Kasaila, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seychelles: H.E. Ambassador Barry Faure, Department of Foreign Affairs and Mauritius: Mr. M.D. Phokeer, Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.