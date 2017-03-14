  • Hits: 19
  • Print

M248 million for elections

IEC Director of Elections

MASERU- Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) yesterday revealed that the electoral body had budgeted M248 million for the June 3 2017 general elections.

The said amount is not yet physically in the IEC accounts, but the Director of Elections Dr Letholetseng Ntsike and her deputy Mphasa Mokhochane sounded confident and optimistic that there was no way government could call for elections and not able fund them.

“Whether we are ready or not, we have to (hold the elections). We have to. We are here to administer elections,” she said indicating that what is important is for the funds to be availed. The officials also conceded that while there will be pressure for IEC to deliver, now that the Election Day was gazetted last Friday they have no option but to deliver.

Mokhochane also explained that the election period had started in earnest from yesterday to June 10 2017. He said the IEC had already met with the Law and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Mootsi Lehata, to present their budget. He said Lehata would, in turn, attend a cabinet meeting today to present the budget.

Mokhochane said when they met Lehata, the minister asked the elections director how much was needed right away to finance the already on-going administrative expenses. The director then told the minister that M150 million was needed.

Asked whether the allocated amount would also include local government elections that were postponed from 2016 the IEC officials indicated that a new budget announcement would be made for those elections.

“We won’t use local government (elections) budget,” Ntsike repeatedly stressed, indicating that local government elections are to be held in September 2017.

The IEC also announced that not all political parties would be funded this time around from the M248 million. The officials announced that those parties that did not account for their money in the 2015 general election will have to fund their campaigns in order to lure voters to elect them up to the Mpilo Mountain for a parliamentary seat. Nevertheless, IEC says it is still engaging some ‘unnamed’ parties to account for the public money from the last elections.

But there is bad news for those who are hoping to be hired as electoral officers. Now that the electoral period is on and running, IEC directors submitted that there is no time to run advertisements for temporary staff especially the returning officers.

The IEC directors also said because this was the first snap election born out of a successful ‘no-confidence motion in parliament’ the electoral body was now pressed with a period of three months to conduct the elections. In the past, the directors said, while there have been some snap elections after an unsuccessful vote-of-no-confidence, the IEC had five more than five months to prepare for them.

Ntsike said that the said workers will be head hunted from their constituencies in consultation with political party delegates. By so doing, IEC is of the opinion that due the short space, time would be saved for training and hiring.

Also, she said there will be no cleaning of the voters’ roll this time around. This, she said, was because the current voters’ roll was only effected in 2015 it was still valid as the Commonwealth Secretariat had assisted with the commissioning of consultants to clear the voters’ roll.

Ntsike also encouraged the participating political parties to bring their own experts to analyze the work of the consultants.

“To date the commission has registered 1, 236, 421 voters made up of 687, 968 females and 548, 453 males,” reads the statement from IEC.

“This number came after registering 43, 320 people in 2016 and this year 4, 135 people have been registered.”

Featured News

NEWS

Will ignorance or propaganda carry the day?

Will ignorance or propaganda c…

14 March, 2017

The law is quite clear. It’s only that the political turn of events is developing at high ...

NEWS

Message to all women: Be bold for change

Message to all women: Be bold …

14 March, 2017

The theme for International Women’s Day 2017 on March 8 is: Be Bold for Change. The theme ...

NEWS

New psycho-social programme introduced

New psycho-social programme in…

14 March, 2017

MASERU- Ministry of Education and Training and the National University of Lesotho (NUL) la...

NEWS

Street medicine poses danger

Street medicine poses danger

14 March, 2017

MASERU- Ministry of Health has warned the public against buying medicine or pharmaceutical...

BUSINESS NEWS

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next
Be bold for change in business, women told

Be bold for chang…

MASERU- Participation Initiative for Social Accountability (PISA), which is an a...

14-03-2017 06:24 BUSINESS

NUL launches yogurt brand

NUL launches yogu…

MASERU- National University of Lesotho (NUL) launched its new yogurt brand ‘Seba...

14-03-2017 06:23 BUSINESS

More women in executive positions at Vodacom

More women in exe…

Maseru- Vodacom says it has reaffirmed its dedication to the Sustainable Develop...

14-03-2017 06:22 BUSINESS

Consumer prices ease in Lesotho – Sacu

Consumer prices e…

MASERU - The Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) has released its monthly in...

14-03-2017 06:20 BUSINESS

Be your own bosses, youths encouraged

Be your own bosse…

MASERU- Vodacom Innovation Park  (VIP) on Friday  held a seminar tha...

07-03-2017 06:17 BUSINESS

LEC 16.9% tariff increase under scrutiny

LEC 16.9% tariff …

Maseru- Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) say their proposal of a 16.9 percent i...

07-03-2017 06:16 BUSINESS

Lesotho improves in access to credit rankings

Lesotho improves …

MASERU- Lesotho has shown significant improvement on the ‘Ease of getting credit...

07-03-2017 06:15 BUSINESS

Proposed water tariff increase queried

Proposed water ta…

Maseru-The Consumer Protection Association (CPA) believes that the proposed Wate...

07-03-2017 06:14 BUSINESS

Ministry hails entrepreneurship

Ministry hails en…

MASERU- Newly appointed Minister of Small Business Development, Cooperatives and...

28-02-2017 06:14 BUSINESS

Spotlight on water resources management

Spotlight on wate…

MASERU- Minister of Water Kimetso Mathaba has implemented the Integrated Catchme...

28-02-2017 06:13 BUSINESS

Data for Sustainable Development Project launched

Data for Sustaina…

MASERU- Government of Lesotho, together with the European Union and the United...

28-02-2017 06:12 BUSINESS

Declare currency above M25k, gov’t warns

Declare currency …

MASERU- Ministry of Finance, through its Financial Intelligent Unit (FIU) on Thu...

28-02-2017 06:11 BUSINESS

Botho University now offers corporate training courses

Botho University …

MASERU- Botho University, through their department of Corporate Training has int...

21-02-2017 06:12 BUSINESS

Lesotho had mixed experience on MDGs - Report

Lesotho had mixed…

MASERU- The fifth and last report on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) 2015 Re...

21-02-2017 06:11 BUSINESS

LRA, backbone of Lesotho’s economy

LRA, backbone of …

MASERU- People need to know more about the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) in or...

21-02-2017 06:10 BUSINESS

M151.76 million for electrification project

M151.76 million f…

MASERU- Government of Lesotho and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signe...

21-02-2017 06:09 BUSINESS

Paying salaries using Vodacom Mpesa

Paying salaries u…

MASERU- Vodacom Lesotho’s (VCL)  Mpesa has introduced a new service that ha...

14-02-2017 06:00 BUSINESS

Repo rate remains unchanged

Repo rate remains…

MASERU- - The Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) Monetary Policy Committee has decide...

14-02-2017 05:58 BUSINESS

  • Avani hotels donate to orphanage

    BEREA- Through their corporate social responsibility initiative, the Avani Group of companies   donated food parcels, blankets and sheets to St Cecilia orphanage on Thursday last week. Avani…

  • Invest in community radio, business told

    MOKHOTLONG - Business community within Mokhotlong district has been urged to make use of the newly-launched Thabana Ntlenyana Community Radio Station by advertising to boost their revenues as well as …

  • LSP boosts small businesses

    Caption: At the MoU ceremony are (from left) Mr Pesha Shale and Dr ‘Makatleho Matabooe from Bedco and MD of LSP Construction Andre Bothma as well as Mohlomi Rantekoa Financial Director LSP Constructio…

  • MATTER OF FACT: Lucapa buys 70% stake in Mothae

    On Tuesday January 31 2017 the Informative newspaper had erroneously published an article under the heading: ‘Lucapa buys 75% stake in Mothae’. It has since come to our attention that Lucapa Diamond …

Prev Next