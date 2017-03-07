Unicef boss in Lesotho

MASERU - United Nations Children Fund (Unicef) Executive Board President and Permanent Representative to the United Nations for Antigua and Barbuda, Walton Webson, is in Lesotho together with a representation of some board members, to see how millions United States dollars that the organization contributes, are being used to combat social ills in the kingdom.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on King Letsie III at the Lesotho Royal Palace yesterday morning, and thereafter, met with the Deputy Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing and other senior government officials.

Later in the afternoon, the Unicef executive board was on a tour of Bakaneng Primary School in Berea district where the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (Wash) project has been funded by over US$ 800 OOO through the organisation and implemented by World Vision.

At the occasion, a 13 year-old school Wash club leader and grade seven pupil, Moleboheng Mabesela, explained to delegates of how the club members they oversee daily that the newly donated latrines are kept clean as well as maintaining the hygienic practices that they have adopted.

“Parents have to ensure that the (washing) soap is always available,” added another pupil, a 14 year-old Chomane Matsela, who is also in grade seven at the school. The two also explained how they led fellow pupils to preserve the school environment in clean condition. The Wash project at the school was undertaken by World Vision Lesotho through Unicef.

World Vision Wash Programme Co-ordinator, Masheane Nkopane, told the visiting Unicef bosses that the latrines were built bigger in size to accommodate children with disability. To that Webson asked for more clarity on how the latrines could accommodate those with disability.

As a visually impaired person himself, Webson has authored books on empowering persons with disability as well as academic papers on development while teaching Leadership and International Management at Assumption College.

Before the programme, the visibly delighted school principal, ‘Malebajoa Lebajoa, told delegates that the boys used a nearby bush as toilet and girls had poorly structured toilets without doors. Lebajoa also attested to the fact that her school’s academic performance had also improved as a result of the Unicef assistance.

For the final examinations of the 2016 class, she said, she had in all 37 pupils and among them were 26 first class passes and 11 second class passes. “There were no failures – no dropouts,” she revealed to the audience amid applause.

Together with the executive board of the international children’s organization, Webson has been in the country since Friday when they straight-away visited several projects, among them St Leonard Night School for Herd Boys in Semonkong, the Makhoarane Child Grants Programme as well as Paediatric HIV Intervention ward at Scott Hospital in Morija on Saturday.

Webson also visited Ha Toloane, Morija also on Saturday where the UN agency team visited an 85 year-old Malikeleli Malafo, who is living with her two orphaned great-grandchildren and whose family depends on a keyhole garden.

The Unicef bosses also enjoyed shooting pictures with the Phelang-le-Phelisane savings and credit union who deal with loans and community savings.The implementing partner, Catholic Relief Services, through its Savings and Internal Lending Community (SILC) model, trained the women on financial education. One of the members, 29 year-old ‘Mareabetsoe Ntaitsane, told delegates that since joining the union, she was able to extend her two-roomed house into four rooms.