Chaos, drama in parly …as opposition blocks budget presentation

MASERU-Chaos and drama ruled supreme in the National Assembly yesterday when Speaker of the House Ntlhoi Motsamai was about to request Finance Minister Tlohang Sekhamane to present the national budget to parliament but the order was blocked by the rowdy opposition bloc.

The opposition blocked the budget presentation because they wanted parliament to pave way for a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister Dr Pakalitha Mosisili to go ahead.

The opposition bloc could not listen or give the Speaker an opportunity to order the Finance minister present the national budget as they sang and chanted slogans – leaving Motsamai with no option but close the day’s proceedings and postpone parliamentary business until 14.30 hrs when sitting reconvenes today.

The opposition bloc comprises of four parties, namely, All Basotho Convention (ABC), Alliance of Democrats (AD), Basotho National Party (BNP) and Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL). The parties have since announced that they would never support the presentation of the budget by a ‘minority government’ with 37 seats while they (opposition) have 74 seats in parliament.

On Friday the Speaker announced during the opening of the parliament after the annual Christmas break since November 22 2016 that the national budget would be presented on Monday, February 26 2017 which was yesterday, despite the notice of motion of no-confidence against the PM.

At the beginning of yesterday’s parliamentary session, Motsamai announced that the business committee had been restructured but was yet to decide on when the motion of no-confidence would be debated in parliament.

Proportional Representative MP for BNP Joang Molapo raised a point of order that encouraged the Speaker to count all the MPs to see which side between the government and opposition bloc was having more seats.

“Madam Speaker, today’s business should stop, and we plead to you to count us (opposition) because you failed to count the (number of MPs in) government on Friday,” he said.

Molapo, who presented the motion of no-confidence to the Speaker on Tuesday last week, explained:

“Pursuant to Standing Order #29, we have the right to find out from you whether you take our issue or not, but you cannot ignore it. On Friday when you addressed this house you hardly told us (MPs) to respect the rules governing this house and today we tell you that the same rules also apply to you.”

“Madam Speaker, you cannot just ignore my motion, we are still protected by the same Standing Order which also protects us against your unlawful decisions. Now you tell us you do not accept the motion, therefore if that is the case I call for division (meaning Speaker would have to make a head count of the MPs and see which side has the majority),” he said.

Molapo said the Speaker was bound by Standing Order # 29 (3) to make a head count of the MPs to prove which side has the majority representation in parliament.

“You are bound to do what the law tells you to do not what pleases you, meaning now what you’re doing is abusing the privileges of your office,” Molapo directed the Speaker.

The opposition MPs recommended that the motion of no-confidence was a major public business therefore no other business of the parliament was supposed to overlap it.

“Presentation of the national budget is a major and very serious issue which we cannot allow to be presented by the minority government,” they argued.

In response to the concerns raised by other MPs such as; MP for Machache Monyane Moleleki, MP for Butha-Buthe Motlohi Maliehe, RCL Proportional Representation Keketso Rantšo and MP for Mount Moorosi Chief Thesele ‘Maseribane, Motsamai said what the Finance Minister would have done yesterday was to make announce the national budget proposals.

“On Friday, I had a meeting with the opposition leaders, and I only learned in that meeting that the opposition was planning to reject tabling of the budget, but I explained to them and I repeated that what the Minister of Finance would be doing today would be making a proposal on the budget, not presenting the budget itself,” said Motsamai.

“The following step would be to present the proposal before the budget committee while the house continues with other business, thereafter the MPs would have an opportunity to exercise their power, maybe to reject the budget like you planned to do (or uphold it),” said the Speaker.

Failure by the opposition to abide by the Speaker’s orders, the house was adjourned for a short period of time while the opposition parties were ordered to withdraw from the parliament session if they did not have any intention to pay attention to the budget speech.

“Pursuant to Standing Order # 50 (2), the members misbehaved, therefore I order you all to move out of this house… you do not have any intention to listen to the budget speech,” she said.

Nevertheless, none of the MPs walked out of the house but instead made a lot of commotion shouting, “Liphiri should go!” - Meaning the current seven-party coalition government should go out of office.

Meanwhile, after the house adjourned for the first time, Mosisili who was present as the drama unfolded, could not go back to the parliament for the remainder of the session that was also adjourned prematurely until today.

It was then that the Speaker announced that the business committee was supposed to meet immediately after the adjournment of the house to decide when the motion of no-confidence against the PM would be debated.

It is still not clear whether the business committee had finalized the date for the motion of no-confidence as they were locked up in a meeting by last night.