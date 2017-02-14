  • Hits: 13
AfriSam adds growth prospects to Lesotho

4. CEO AfriSam Stephan Olivier and

MASERU- AfriSam cement manufacturing plant in Lesotho will add to the growth prospects of the country, Chief Executive Officer AfriSam Stephan Olivier says of the newly-commissioned cement factory.

Olivier made the remarks during the launch of Lesotho’s first cement manufacturing plant which was officially opened by the Prime Minister Dr Pakalitha Mosisili last week.

He indicated that the new cement plant comfortably meets the local cement demand and is capable of producing specialized products for large infrastructure projects such as the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP).

“For AfriSam the establishment of a cement manufacturing facility in Lesotho symbolizes the positive relationship between AfriSam and the people of Lesotho. We are proud that we can contribute in this manner towards the future economic development of the country,” he said.

He indicated that a cement plant can be a powerful factor in economic and social development. “As far as possible Lesotho citizens will be used for any requirements relating to the operation of the facility, like making use of local transport companies to transport raw materials as well as delivering products from our plant to customers,” he said.

Olivier also noted that the design of the plant allows a number of products to be produced providing AfriSam’s customers in Lesotho with a total solutions offering their cement and concrete requirements.

He indicated that AfriSam products have been used in a number of iconic buildings and infrastructure projects in Lesotho such as the Katse Dam, various roads, bridges, commercial buildings, hospitals and schools.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Mosisili also reiterated that AfriSam’s establishment in the country would meet the entire local demand for cement and be capable of producing specialized products for large infrastructure projects.

“The timing is right for AfriSam to relocate in Lesotho as we are on the verge of commencing LHWP Phase II which will use tons of cement in the dam construction. The potential for AfriSam product to be profitably is if it used in that gigantic project. That it will have made good sense for AfriSam to relocate in Lesotho at this point in time,” he said.

“This project reminds us of our swollen commitment which we made a few years back, the Vision 2020 that says; ‘By the year 2020 Lesotho shall be a stable democracy, a united and prosperous nation, at peace with itself and neigbours, a healthy and well developed human resource based its economy will be strong and its environment well managed, and technology well established,” the PM noted.

“A cement plant can be a powerful factor in economic and social development, one job in the cement industry creates 10 times more indirect jobs in both upstream and downstream economic sectors,” he said.

He said it is their hope that the plant will have a real impact on employment opportunities in Lesotho. “Currently this new plant has the potential to create in access 1000 direct and indirect job opportunities in different sectors.”

 Mosisili said the government will continue to look at strategies for establishing new industries in Lesotho by looking at potential investors. He also urged Basotho to remember at all times that the stability of a country is a factor that attracts investors.

“It should not be you who says Lesotho is unstable as that will repel investors,” he said.

AfriSam has been supplying Lesotho nation with superior quality cement for over half a century but established a physical presence in 1999 when it opened a distribution center. This new facility comprises a blending and packing facility and has an initial cement production capacity of 200 000 tons per annum.

