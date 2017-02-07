  • Hits: 50
Media warned against ‘wrong’ health messages

2.Jhpiego Communications Manager Polo MotsoariMASERU- Local journalists have been warned against sending the wrong message when reporting issues on health as this might have negative consequences for the community and health delivery systems in the country.

A two-day Health Journalism training workshop last week, was to sensitize the local media on how to report health issues for the benefit of the community. The workshop, held by the Ministry of Health with the support of Jhpiego and USAID, was held from 02-03 February 2017.

The training was also meant to involve media in the demand creation of Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) services uptake for men and to make them aware of the direct benefits accrued from circumcision.

Trainer Ida Jooste, who is a seasoned television and radio journalist as well as project manager for Internews in Kenya said in all reporting, journalists have to be more careful of the language use, especially in health reporting as it can pass the wrong message or do harm than good to the community.

She said every reporter must gather all facts accurately and use their creativity to make their stories interesting. Jooste said the news must be trustworthy and newsworthy and be more educational and informative for the benefit of the community. She said this was important for the reader to want to know more about health issues.

Jhpiego Communications Manager  Polo Motšoari said they recommended that VMMC be included in comprehensive HIV prevention strategy which include HIV testing and counseling, treatment for STIs, the promotion of safer sex practice and the distribution of condoms as well as their correct and consistence use.

She said this year their target is to circumcise about 36801 men aged 15-19 years old though they still help any age other than that and that last year they managed to circumcise more than 140 000 men.

It emerged at the same workshop that VMMC reduces chances of getting HIV and Sexual Transmitted Infections (STIs) by at least 60 percent. Research carried out in Kenya, South Africa and Ghana where two groups of circumcised and uncircumcised HIV negative men revealed that after a period of time, 40 percent of the circumcised males were HIV positive while the uncircumcised group were HIV positive. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also made a guideline for the implementation of VMMC in sub-Saharan countries as it had the most serious HIV and AIDS epidemic in the world which is estimated to 24.7 million people living with HIV.

