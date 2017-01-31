LGCSE results out today

MASERU-The Ministry of Education and Training has announced that the Lesotho General Certificate of Secondary Education (LGCSE) results have been published and will be available at all schools and collection centres as of today.

Announcing the results yesterday, Education Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa stated that the overall performance of the schools was good in 2016 as opposed to the previous year. Letsosa said 14, 137 candidates sat for the examinations in 2016 and Mafeteng came out as the highest performing district, for the second year in a row in relation to 2015 results.

In the same token, Letsosa indicated that the district of Quthing remains the lowest performing district in the consequent years of 2015 and 2016. The minister further revealed that results from Quthing show no improvement at all and that, in fact have worsened. The second highest performing district is Berea with Leribe in third and Maseru, comes in eighth position.

The minister also applauded three most outstanding students who each managed to obtain an A* in five subjects, them being Molapo ‘Mathuso of Lesotho High School, Motabola Tumello of Seeiso Griffiths High School and Mokone Masitha from St. Johns High school.

According to the minister’s statement, the overall number of A*-G is set to have decreased by 0.5% in comparison to 2015 which implies a 94% of all the grades. Like the 2015 results, 2016 shows that the overall number of A* grades is five hundred and six (506) which is 0.5% of all grades obtained. On the other hand, Letsosa said the total number of A grades show an increase of 0.2% from last year with 2111 candidates, constituting 2.1%.

The minister also announced that the school with the highest percentage of A*- A grades is Lesotho High School, with a total of 272 A*-A grades. “This constitutes 16.5% of all their grades. Leribe English Medium High School is second with 13.2% and St. Stephens Diocesan High School at 11.3%,” he explained.

Letsosa continued that there are 45 high schools that do not have A* -A grades. In comparison with the performance by the number of A* -E grades, Ramah English Medium High School in the Butha-Bothe district is the worst performing school. To this the minister said it’s an indication that this particular school and all under-performing ones need to work harder to improve their results and encouraged those that did not succeed to go back and try harder.

The release of these results follows a message circulating on social media outlining some schools’ results were pending due to malpractice. In response to this, the Ministry of Education noted that such a trend by some people spreading the allegations is false and only meant to cause panic.

“Our advice as the ministry is that people should refrain from this behavior and that the nation must always wait for the official publications of results by the ministry,” he emphasized.

For 2016, no schools were found or suspected of malpractice of the around 250 institutions that sat for the LGCSE examinations.