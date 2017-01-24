‘War’ erupts at Kao Mine

BUTHA-BUTHE-Villagers living in areas surrounding the Kao Storm Mountain Diamonds (Pty) Ltd and Liqhobong Diamond Mine blocked the Tlaeng Road last week to prevent Kao miners who were supposed to take a seven-day leave after the usual 14 working days.

The villagers’ action was prompted in protest after the two diamond mines failed to maintain the access road from Lihloahloeng to Ha Lejone as part of the original agreement. The villagers joined forces with taxi operators working at Ha Lejone, Hlotse, Motete and Lihloahloeng to seal off the 33km Tlaeng Road in the early hours of Thursday last week, the day Kao miners were supposed to start their usual seven-day leave to go back to their villages.

The villagers who blocked the road in protest come from about 24 villages surrounding the two mines, including Lihloahloeng, Tiping, Ha Shishila, Kaonyana, Khutlo-Sea-Ja, Ha Sello, Maphepheng, Ha Maphale, Motete, Ha Tomo, Lehlakaneng, Solane, Liqalaneng, Ha Rampai, Ha Mahlekefane, Ha Matsoele, Perekiseng, Boritsa-Tšoene, Ha Tlholo, Ha Lesaoana, Pelaneng, Ha Sebotha, Ha Rakotoane and Ha Lephatšoana.

When the Informative visited the scene on Thursday afternoon, there was total chaos as taxis were parked on the road and no business was taking place for taxis. The rowdy villagers took the two Kao owners to task until they agreed to an all-stakeholders’ meeting that was held later in the day.

It was clear during the meeting that the two mines use the same road (Lihloahloeng to Ha Lejone) for transportation, but none of them was willing to do their corporate social responsibility to repair and maintain the road, which is in a bad state, and would rather put the responsibility on each mine.

The meeting was attended by Kao Mine officials as well as the Member of the Parliament for Motete Constituency who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Tumahole Lerafa, officials from the Transformation Resource Centre (TRC), Construction and Mineworkers Association Union (CMAU) committee liaison for the mine and members of the community. There was no representative of Liqhobong Mine at the meeting.

According to one of the community committee members, ‘Manalane Molefi, concerns about maintenance and repair of deteriorating road were raised from as far back as 2010 when Kao Mine started operating in their area, but with no solution to date. She said since they are surrounded by several mines, their hope was their livelihoods would change after their establishment, but only to find mines bringing more challenges by their presence.

“We know there is nothing good that these mines have done for us, but we need them to maintain our road,” she said.

“We know the road from Lihloahloeng was not the best but the taxis would still deliver passengers. Things only worsened when the Kao mine started operating here because they started pouring soil and placed stones on the roads, which made the movement for taxis more difficult especially after the heavy rains.”

Molefe said the villagers had raised their concerns before Kao and Liqhobong mine officials but no action was taken and this is why they decided to take action and blocked the Tlaeng Road which leads to Butha-Buthe, and not Ha Lejone.

“Kao destroyed our road from Lihloahloeng to Ha Lejone, and now the buses which take the miners use the Tlaeng road. Only 4x4 vehicles from the mine use the one leading to Ha Lejone because it is no more in good condition,” she said.

“Now we cannot go to the clinics at Ha Rampai, ‘Mamohau Hospital and we have children who have to go back to schools with heavy luggage but the taxis say they cannot use that road,” she said.

The community therefore requested Kao Mine to install culverts in all areas where water flows into the main road as well as other maintenance procedures but to no avail, one community representative who stood up at the meeting said.

“We just need you to install the culverts not the small pipes we see and please maintain this road with a simple quarry to bring it back to normalcy,” the community representative suggested.

Kao Diamond Mine Operational Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrew Hobkirk told the meeting that in June last year, Kao signed an agreement with Liqhobong in the presence of the Mining Minister Lebohang Thotanyana regarding the roads to be maintained regularly.

“The minister made it very clear that we should play our roles in the maintenance of the road to ensure easy movement for the community as part of our corporate social responsibility. Kao’s responsibility ends on Tlaeng road, and I am trying my best to do what is required from me but I am only surprised that today you are attacking the mine which is at least busy doing something,” he said.

Hobkirk said according to the agreement Liqhobong agreed to maintain the road on the other side to Ha Lejone.

“I am not refusing to assist but what I cannot do is to do what is the responsibility of another mining company. That would be unfair. What I can do is to assist where Liqhobong needs my help and like you said Kao contributed to the damage of the road, but I cannot take the whole responsibility,” he said.

Motete MP Lerafa said there is a need to review the agreement between the two mines when it comes to road maintenance as all responsibility falls on them.

He told Kao CEO: “I think we need to re-negotiate the Tlaeng Road. As far as I see, you are working to maintain it but that only benefits your company and not the community because they are not using that road.”

He said he noticed that Kao was running away from incurring more expenses if they maintained the other side of the road to Lejone.

“Your mine is just here in the villages, but community’s lives have not been restored and our expectation (when you came in) was to see mines developing people’s livelihoods.

“Really you have to be serious to yourself. If you were committed to applying what you promised in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, we would not be sitting here today, so deliver what you promised,” said the minister.

Lerafa said on its part, Liqhobong mine had promised to work on the road from March this year. Efforts to get Liqhobong and Thotanyana’s comments were fruitless as they were not represented at the meeting. The meeting later to resolve the impasse by having the two mines sign a written commitment to repair and maintain the road tomorrow (Wednesday) at Kao Mine premises.