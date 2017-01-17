  • Hits: 136
M50m China-Lesotho School ready

New building from Peoples Republic of China

MASERU- The M50 million China-Lesotho Friendship School is now ready for occupation and will be officially handed over to government by the People’s Republic of China on Thursday this week.

This was revealed by the Minister of Education and Training Motlalentoa Letsosa when he took the ministry officials to Sehlabeng sa Thuoathe for a tour to the facility yesterday. The tour comes ahead of the official handing over ceremony of the China-Lesotho Friendly School by the Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho on January 19 2017.

In an interview with Informative, Letsosa said the visit to the school ahead of the official launch was to inspect the place and ensure that it has, indeed, been completed. He noted that the project that begun in August 2015 has been completed timeously.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the work the contractors had carried out as the school has come out to be one of its kind in the country, given its high architectural designs and expected educational standard.

In regards to public speculation over the type of school it would be, Letsosa said the initial concept was for the school to be a middle school (high school). He revealed, however, that after looking at the facilities and standard as well as the physical appearance of the institution, they were now re-thinking the decision.

“We are in talks now with the Republic of China on the possibility of changing, having also looked at the need in our education system,” he explained.

Letsosa said as the government of Lesotho, they believe that the school could be used to bridge the gap between high school and university as they have realized that most of the pupils after completing their high school  have to bridge before they can qualify for university. With just two schools in the country offering A level, Letsosa stated that should the China-Lesotho Friendship school be an A level school, pupils would enroll here for A Level after completing their Lesotho General Certificate of Secondary Education( LGCSE).

A statement from the People’s Republic of China explains that the school is a humanitarian donation that signifies an eternal symbol of China-Lesotho friendship. The statement further says the set budget of M50 million was sponsored by the Government of China.

Over and above that, the statement says, China believes that the school would be the epitome of educational enhancement in Lesotho and will stand as a firm foundation and model within Lesotho’s education system with an objective to train high quality students as well as to improve the quality and advancement of education in the country.

In respect to functionality, the China-Lesotho Friendship school has been strategically divided into four main sectors being; the teaching area, dormitory zone, sports facilities and auxiliary buildings. The institution has been designed to accommodate 560 students utilizing an overall 15 classrooms.

As a way of improving the quality of education, the school would provide a variety of facilities which include a fully equipped computer center, a multi-purpose hall which can be used for workshops, conferences, movies, as well as educational and cultural activities.

The facilities are all adequately furnished and installed within them are public address systems, projectors and multi-media rooms, including an international standard linguistic learning center. The school also facilitates both teachers and students with access to separate, fully equipped libraries for individual learning and research.

At the disposal of students is the sciences faculty for those studying Biology, Chemistry and Physics which comes with very modern laboratories fitted with sufficient apparatus and equipment to ensure that they effectively cater for their respective scientific disciplines, among other subjects.

