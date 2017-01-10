Latest on S.Africa Lesotho taxi wars

MASERU-Minister of Public Works and Transport, Tšoeu Mokeretla says the two neighboring countries; Lesotho and South Africa have been meeting regularly to find a long lasting solution for the cross border bloody disputes between the two countries.

Cross-border disputes between Lesotho and Free State Province taxi operators have been escalating from year to year and usually worsen during holidays.

South African taxi operators hinder local taxi operators from transporting passengers to the neighboring country as per the recent cross border agreement signed by the two countries.

Transport operators from the three regions; North, South and Central have earlier written a letter dated October 16, 2015 to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary Dr Laurence Tax Stergomena, seeking intervention in the long-term cross border dilemma.

Mokeretla yesterday told the Informative that on the 11th December last year, he had a meeting with his South African counterpart, Dipuo Peters where they signed an agreement to facilitate free and safe movement of public transport between the two countries.

“South Africa pledged to avail security for the taxi operators at the Maseru Border to facilitate smooth cross-border operations, guaranteeing safety to the passengers,” he said.

“We only got surprised after Christmas and New Year holidays when most people from Lesotho returned to their respective work- places in South Africa when things got out of hand at the Maseru border.

“This happened during my absence and Dr. ‘Molotsi Monyamane was the one in charge of my ministry. I am yet to get all the details from him,” explained Mokeretla.

The minister said the regular meetings that he holds with his South African counterpart rekindles hope to Lesotho taxi operators that the prevailing differences will be dealt with in the long run.

Maseru Regional Transport Operators (MRTO) Spokesperson Lebohang Moea showed his growing concern over unsolved cross border dispute that occurs between the taxi operators of Lesotho and that of Free State province in South Africa.

He said the disputes usually reach their boiling point when the traffic volumes increase leaving most people injured while vehicles get damaged.

“The main problem is that our Free State counterparts prevent us to transport passengers to South Africa, they regard that as economic by-pass and say we are taking all the passengers for ourselves.

“But that does not make sense, we know that we are all on duty and want to bring bread home,” he said.

Moea said as the local taxi operators, they have learned that the government of Lesotho is committed to bringing the saga to an end but the problem remains with its counterpart.

“When we encounter such problems we usually meet with the Minister of Transport and Public Works who meets with his South African counterpart to solve the problem. It seems like South Africa often gives Lesotho a raw deal in that it will help solve the problem but things do not turn out as promised.

“A living example is what took place during the Christmas and New Year holidays,” he said.

He said the South African government has since promised to provide security at the Maseru Border but they only got surprised when the very same security that was intended to protect them joined hands with the Free State taxi operators to fight them.

Moea said the South African Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters once delegated an official to the border to investigate the matter. “However, we still have strong hope that this will come to an end so that we could have a smooth cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Dr Monyamane said he witnessed the unfortunate incidences at the Maseru Border, days after the Christmas.

“This issue of cross-border has been a long challenge since the time of the Apartheid, but Lesotho had negotiated it and things came to normalcy.

“Cross-border issue is for all the SADC member countries but you would realize that the challenge remains between South Africa and Lesotho, some other countries like Botswana, Zimbabwe have a smooth movement to and from South Africa,” said Dr Monyamane.

He added: “During this holiday, South African taxi operators were ordering passengers to come out of the local taxis in the presence of the South African Police, and the official responsible to manage 10 km radius movement was even not around, he only showed up late.

“Those in charge at the border could not comply. It is surprising because South African vehicles would take fuel here in Lesotho, but no one has prevented them. The problem came to this far because there are people who do not want to cooperate.”

However, Dr Monyamane said the talks between the two countries were still continuing.