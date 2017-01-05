NCDs cause of deaths in developing countries -WHO

MASERU- Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill about 38 million people each year, with almost three quarters of the deaths (28 million) occurring in low and middle income countries.

NCDs are  such as heart, stroke, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases that were once considered to be a problem for high income countries alone, yet these diseases now account for more deaths than HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, diarrhea and all other communicable diseases combined, in both developing and developed countries.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 16 million deaths due to NCDs can occur before the age of 70, and 82 percent of them occur in low and middle income countries.

WHO also indicates that tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets - all increase the risk of dying from NCDs.

WHO also says NCDs are not passed from person to person as they were of long duration and a general slow progression. The four main types of NCDs are cardiovascular diseases (like heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.

WHO continues that all age groups and all regions are affected, and that NCDs are often associated with older age groups, but evidence shows that 16 million of all deaths attributed to NCDs occur before the age of 70.

It says children, adults and the elderly are all vulnerable to the risk factors that contribute to NCDs, whether from unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, exposure to tobacco smoke or the effects of the harmful use of alcohol

The National Institute of Health (NIH) says maintaining good health and preventing such diseases are important factors for a person’s quality of life, in developing and developed countries alike as health concerns serious economic and social challenges.

NIH further says preventable non-communicable and communicable diseases (infectious diseases), account for millions of deaths in the world each year, especially in low-income countries and that NCDs are having an increasing effect on people across the globe.

