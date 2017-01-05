Ministry to manage credit facility

MASERU – Local small businesses will, in 2017, benefit from the M50 million credit guarantee facility as the Ministry of Small Business Development, Cooperatives and Marketing will now manage the scheme. This was announced by Minister Selibe Mochoboroane during a meeting with small businesses in Maseru recently. Mochoboroane said starting from 2017 his ministry would be managing the facility to make it fully effective by the intended beneficiaries.

The credit guarantee scheme was initiated by the government of Lesotho in 2012 to help small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) and other Basotho owned businesses. The scheme seeks to provide part of the collateral that most banks require before lending out money.

Mochoboroane said this will help make things easier for people who need financial assistance in their businesses.

“I am currently in talks with the Postbank to discuss ways in which we can make this money accessible to people in need of it. Our commercial banks are not helping us at all when it comes to loans so Postbank should respond to the current challenge of lending small businesses.

“This money has been allocated for small business long time ago but up to this day it has not been used, I think it’s about time it is used so that we can get another facility. Most businesses struggle because of financial issues and this should help them greatly,” he said.

Chairman of Tšolo Lebitsa hawkers association, Khethang Tema Baitšokoli, indicated that their challenges were that they did not have a proper working space.

“We work under very difficult conditions, we really do need protection. We also need access to finance as we are not able to get loans from banks because we do not have pays lips,” he said.

Ntsane Pheko from the Home of Aggressive Entrepreneurs Lesotho (HAEL) said most people turn to entrepreneurship because of the high unemployment rate and with more support from government and other stakeholders, small businesses could play a larger role in the country.

“And also one other thing that SMMEs are faced with is that foreigners who are supposed to be selling goods in bulk are also competing with SMMEs by selling in small packages,” he said.

Addressing this issue Mochoboroane indicated that soon he will be visiting the Chinese Embassy Lesotho where he will make it clear for their businesses to abide by their license rules which require them to sell in large quantities. 

