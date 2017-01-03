Basotho miss LSP deadline

MASERU- All Basotho working or residing in South Africa who have failed to meet the December 31 2016 deadline to apply for the Lesotho Special Permit (LSP) risk being deported or face challenges in that country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned.

Many people had taken the deadline for granted and only panicked until or well after the deadline day. The ministry has also blamed Basotho for heeding the call to apply for LSPs despite the massive publicity campaign carried out by officials from both countries.

Director of National Identity Civil Registration (NICR) at the ministry, Tumelo Raboletsi, told the Informative yesterday all Basotho working or studying in South Africa who have failed to register for the LSPs will now be treated at illegal residents in that country and would now face the consequences for not abiding by the new rules.

Many Basotho nationals failed to meet the dateline as some were seen queuing at the registration offices the last day of registration. Some said they still believed the application period would be extended as this was the case before.

Raboletsi said his ministry was aware that there were people who did not register for the LSP despite the fact that the time was extended till the last day of 2016.

“Unfortunately the last date for the applications was the 31st of December 2016 and the date cannot be extended anymore,” he said.

“This programme was arranged by the South African government. Earlier they agreed to extend the period (of submitting applications) because we convinced them to do so since we suspended many people were not sure if it was really existing.

“Applications for this programme opened on March 7 2016 and were due to end on June but since the process went very slow, the closing date was extended to September, and from September to December 2016,” he said.

Raboletsi blamed some people for leaving the process until very late on the last day. He said at the beginning there were only a few responses from the applications and when the time was extended, the rate declined even more up to the last day when more people showed up.

“I want to assure you, the queue you saw on Saturday have been that way because they knew it was a closing date, same thing, if the time could be extended, we would spent this month January, with few people coming to register, until on the closing day.”

He said it was clear that the applicants could come in high numbers in the last minute of the dateline, but go slow at the opening.

He said his ministry has done every effort to ensure that every qualifying applicants were registered. The eligible applicants were Lesotho nationals who are working, studying or running businesses in the Republic of South Africa and have been in that country in such capacity before September 30 2015.

“We never closed for the holidays because we wanted to make sure everyone has registered, but people did not come in high numbers until Saturday when it was a closing date.

He said before December, South Africa representatives have been in six border posts being Ficksburg, Maseru, Van Rooi, Tele, Forsberg and Qacha’s Nek, trying to bring services very close to the people.

“In all fairness, every time when we announce extension for the registrations, people relax and apply when the date comes to an end,” he said.

Raboletsi said the people who did not register for the LSP would not be asked by anyone at the border gates but will feel the consequences during their time in South Africa, as some of them would be exploited by their employers especially those working as domestic workers, construction companies.

“They will still be given 30 days as it is always the case, and just cross without be asked to show up their special permits,” said Raboletsi.

“Having a special permit is not for the sake of anyone, neither the Lesotho nor the South African government but for oneself.”

Raboletsi said those who have registered for the LSP are safe and are given a receipt which shows they are waiting to receive their permits. “Such people are given chance till March 2017, and by the time, they should be holding their permits,” he said.

He dismissed the allegations that Basotho who would apply for the LSP after the closing date would pay M4, 000 for the applications.

“Application for the LSP was M970 only, and it should be clear that now the applications are closed, anyone who would pay M4, 000 for LSP should know she or he is losing his or her money to a wrong person,” he said.

Working as a domestic worker in South Africa, ‘Makabelo Motsamai was at Ficksburg LSP registration office on Sunday, January 1 2017 and was told the application date was closed.

In an interview with the Informative, Motsamai said she had heard of the closing date but assumed there would still be a reprieve as there has always been many people queuing to register but could not get a chance.

“I have always wished to come here but every time I saw many people queuing, I could not stay but planned to come the other day, now I should be at work on the 10th and I just do not know if I should go back without the special permit,” she said, rather confused.

Valid for four years, the LSP is issued by the Department of Home Affairs, South Africa and the opening date for the applications was March 7 2016, extended to September 30 and closed on December 31 2016.

Lesotho nationals with special permits will work lawfully, pay taxes, and contribute to the country’s economic development and growth, as well as that of their country. The project will also promote greater cooperation on managing migration challenges between Lesotho and South Africa.

LSP holders will also enjoy protection from unlawful labour practices, fraud and corruption in South Africa.