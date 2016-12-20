  • Category: HOME
Maize inputs run out

maize 2

MASERU- Lesotho is facing a decline in maize production in the forthcoming 2017 harvesting season following a failure by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) to meet demands of the agricultural inputs for 2016 ploughing season, Informative can reveal.

Public Relations Officer at MAFS Lereko Masupha told this paper that his ministry ran short of funds to meet the demand of the maize crop due to a limited budget that his ministry experienced.

He said they were unable to buy some farming inputs including maize and bean seeds, fertilisers and chemicals to help farmers cultivate their land on time.

Masupha reiterated that with the restricted budget that they had, it was practically impossible for them to have all the orders from South Africa where they buy in bulk.

 He said it is already late to plant maize at this time as they were hoping that planting of the crop would have been completed by November.

“It will be a risk to advise farmers to plant maize at this time of the year even if we could have money to purchase maize seeds. We have advised the farmers to go for other crops such as beans so that they could experience a bumper harvest,” explained Masupha.

“We have also advised them to plant vegetables,” he said.

A representative of the Lehakoe Seed Company, Molefi Mokhethi, said their stores are empty as all the seeds (maize and beans) have been sold out.

He said the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and individual farmers have bought all their maize seeds while the government, through MAFS bought all the bean seed.

Mokhethi said he believes they had experienced these massive sales because they have changed their name from the Association of Lesotho Seed Growers to Lehakoe Seed Company where they are able to market their produce as a private company.

Meanwhile, a member of Community Council for Tšana-Talana in Mafeteng district, Tšeliso Mothibe revealed to Informative that they have cultivated about 106 hectors of land in his electoral division where they were aiming to plant maize but went for beans since there is no maize seed in the country at the moment.

“We have all the inputs despite the maize seed,” he said.

He said they have entered into a block farming agreement with the government where the latter has provided all the farming inputs and the farmers are expected to provide security for their plants to ensure that their yields are high by all means. The councillor said the government will get 60 percent of the produce while farmers will get 40 percent.

Energy and Meteorology Ministry announced earlier that favourable weather conditions are expected to encourage farmers to plant more crops this ploughing season as a weak La Nina weather system associated with increased rainfall and lower temperatures develops.

 In 2015, Lesotho failed to produce maize and other crops because of El-Niño induced drought that struck the Mountain Kingdom and other parts of Southern Africa.

Though maize is a staple food in Lesotho, the country is unable to produce enough to feed her people and consistently imports from South Africa.

Some parts of the country are currently experiencing some showers that enable farmers to continue tilling their land.

More than 80 percent of Lesotho farmers survive on subsistence rain-fed agriculture which is grappled with complexities such as climate change.

